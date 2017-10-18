8 Pakistani police personnel killed and 20 injured in suicide truck explosion at Quetta in Balochistan

Quetta, October 18: At least eight Pakistani police personnel were killed and over 20 others were injured in an explosion through a police truck on Wednesday at Quetta in Balochistan.

#BREAKING: Eight Pakistani Police personnel killed and 20 injured in a truck explosion at #Quetta in Balochistan. You reap what you sow. pic.twitter.com/4raZip3PfO — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 18, 2017

The police sources say that it was a suicide attack.

Reportedly, the exploded truck was carrying police recruits. Five of them were killed along with two passers-by, said Quetta Police Chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said.