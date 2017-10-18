8 Pakistani police personnel killed and 20 injured in suicide truck explosion at Quetta in Balochistan

October 18, 2017 | By :
8 Pakistani police personnel killed and 20 injured in suicide truck explosion at Quetta in Balochistan. Photo: Twitter.

Quetta, October 18: At least eight Pakistani police personnel were killed and over 20 others were injured in an explosion through a police truck on Wednesday at Quetta in Balochistan.

The police sources say that it was a suicide attack.

Reportedly, the exploded truck was carrying police recruits. Five of them were killed along with two passers-by, said Quetta Police Chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Abducted by Pakistani forces: Sister appeals for her brother’s safe release in Balochistan
Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri resigns following Pakistan PM’s advice
8 injured after twin blasts in Balochistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav was never arrested from Balochistan: Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri
Suicide attack in Balochistan leaves one dead, 22 injured
Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for Balochistan war crime victims.
‘Bleeding Balochistan’ conference at United Nations condemns Pakistan’s atrocious stand for Baloch people
Top