Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 19: In a tragic incident 8 people were dead when a car lost its control which rammed onto a tree in Budaun.

UP: 8 dead after a car spun out of control & rammed into a tree in Budaun. pic.twitter.com/G8EnyTg6K8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2017

More details awaited.