8-year-old boy ‘accidentally’ shoots himself while clicking selfie in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh/India/September 5 : Shocking incident reported An eight-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head while clicking a selfie, in Ghaziabad.

The victim, named Junaid, and few of his friends were clicking a selfie, while holding a gun, which is when the child accidentally  pulled the trigger and the bullet hit Junaid’s head.

Junaid’s neighbour, Kale, allegedly was in possession of an illegal gun.

According to reports, The eight-year-old boy, along with his friends, had decided to click a picture with the gun and post it on social media.

He was immediately rushed to the GTB Hospital in Delhi where his condition was declared to be fragile.

The police have taken Kale into custody. An investigation into Kale’s illegal gun and the purpose of keeping the weapon in underway.(ANI )

