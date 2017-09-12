80 electrified offerings including VW and Audi by 2025, Volkswagen to electrify 300 cars by 2030

New York/ USA, September 12: Keeping in line with the ongoing shift to electric vehicles (EVs), German automotive manufacturing MNC Volkswagen announced their plans to electrify their 300-odd cars by 2030, thus projected to increase the number of hybrids and full-EVs available over the next decade.

Ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show, VW Group CEO Matthias Mueller, while elaborating on the USD 84 billion project, stated that they aim to deliver 80 electrified offerings by 2025, including the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept and a host of EVs from Audi.

The total investment amount also includes a USD 60 billion dedicated towards building four battery factories, he said according to The Verge. While the internal combustion engine has not ceased to exist, it is expected to be converted into a complete electric model, as the firm continues exploration into all energy sources, thereby inching closer to a major electric vehicle adoption in the near future.

Earlier in August, Volkswagen had announced that it will build an electric version of its Microbus, which will be launched in the market by 2022. The concept has been slightly tweaked from the original version, which was sold in North America between 1950 and 1980, with the batteries to be mounted under the floor.

Similar to the original microbus, the revamped electric version will also be offered as a cargo van, VW says, aimed at a commercial market in various cities where emissions regulations are making internal combustion-engined vehicles more expensive to operate.

The company also said the new bus is expected to take advantage of the electrification and autonomous driving capabilities being introduced under that label.

(ANI)