80 year old woman bled to death after Harpic bottle inserted into anal cavity by assailants in Haryana

Chandigarh ,Jan 6:An 80-year-old woman was brutally murdered on Wednesday in Haryana, bringing back memories of the infamous Nirbhaya case.

According to a report on The Times of India, the woman reportedly bled to death after a Harpic bottle was inserted into her anal cavity by unidentified assailants. Though initial investigation by the police did not reveal evidence of rape, the possibility of sexual abuse has not been ruled out.

The victim’s body was found in blood-soaked quilts on her cot by her son in their Sonipat home. Belonging to a backward class, the woman lived on the first floor of a small home while one of her two sons lived on the second floor with his family. The woman was rushed to the Sonipat civil hospital where the doctors found the bottle in her body.

The TOI report said that bottle had been inserted with such force that it caused the anus to rupture and damaged the small and big intestines as well. Excessive internal bleeding choked the lungs, which is believed to be the cause of death.

Sonipat Sadar police station SHO Prahlad Singh said they are yet to confirm how and when the killer entered the victim’s room.