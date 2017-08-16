81 lakh Aadhar numbers deactivated: Steps to know whether your Aadhaar number is valid or not

New Delhi, August 16: The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated around 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers till now. the Aadhaar numbers were deactivated due to several reasons as stated in the Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar Regulations, 2016. As previously mentioned in the execution of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation of the Aadhaar numbers according to the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline.

Steps to find the status of your Aadhaar card and know whether it is active or deactivated:

The status of your Aadhaar card could be verified by using a tool on the Unique Identitification Authority of India website ‘Verify Aadhaar Number.’ Then, click on the following link on the website “https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaarverification“

After clicking the link, you would be asked to enter in your 12 digit Aadhaar number and a security code.

Fill the details.

If your Aadhaar card is valid, it would provide a confirmation message on the status of your card. The message would contain details of your age, your state and the last three digits of your registered mobile number.