83% Indians want military might to beat terror attacks

New Delhi, Sep 20: An overwhelming 83 per cent Indians believe using military might is the best way to respond to Pakistan-sponsored terror. In the Rediff.com poll (see alongside), we had asked whether, “a military option the right answer to the Uri attack?”

Respondents voted overwhelming for the use of might, with just 16 per cent of voters saying, attacking Pakistan was not the answer to the Uri terror attack.

This ties in what the Indian Army said yesterday, a day after 18 jawans were killed in Uri by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The Army on Monday said it reserves the right to respond to any cross-border terror attack ‘at the time and place of our own choosing’.

The incident has sparked calls across the country for exercising military options.

The remarks by Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh came at a time when some security experts and political leaders have called for targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the attack that left 18 soldiers dead and over two dozen injured.

The Indian Army has displayed considerable restraint while handling the terrorist situation both along the Line of Control and in hinterland. However, we have the desired capability to respond to such blatant acts of aggression and violence as deemed appropriate by us, Lt Gen Singh said in a statement to the media at the South Block.