83bhp variant of Renault Lodgy MPV gets a big price cut of one lakh

New Delhi, June 6: Renault India has slashed the price of its multi purpose vehicle (MPV) – Lodgy – by almost a lakh in what may be the French automaker’s bid to attract more buyers. The car will now start at a base price of Rs 7.58 lakh instead of the previous Rs 8.56 lakh (all prices ex showroom Delhi). The discount is only on the 83bhp variant.

The Lodgy was launched in April of 2015 and is available in seven and eight-seater options. Although on paper, the car now makes for an even more practical buy, sales figures have been rather dismal. It’s main rival in Toyota Innova Crysta however has been selling like hotcakes in its new avataar, despite commanding a much higher price.

The seven/eight-seater segments have several other players as well. The likes of the new Honda BR-V, TUV300 and the tried-and-tested Ertiga are faring well – increasing the pressure on Renault. The recent price-cut then makes Lodgy a decent offering.

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com