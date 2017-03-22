84 percent Reliance Jio users willing to take Prime offer

New Delhi, March 22: At least 84 percent of the current Reliance Jio clients are required to subscribe to its Prime Membership in April, a study directed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said here on Wednesday.

“We studied 1,000 Reliance Jio clients online to gauge patterns. With every one of the provisos that go with reviews in a nation as expensive as India, the outcomes are stark: 84 percent of Reliance Jio clients we studied recommend they will subscribe to the Prime offer,” the study said.

“70 percent of these incline toward the Rs 303 every month plan,” it included.

The report expressed that the extent of clients that propose Reliance Jio is (for the occasion) their essential SIM has expanded (contrasted with a December overview) from 50 percent to 66 percent.

“Consciousness of Reliance Jio Prime offer is high (90 percent) and 96 percent propose they will pay for Reliance Jio (84 percent through the Prime offer, and 12 percent on non-Prime offers),” the report said.

Newcomer Reliance Jio that began operations in September 2016, has crossed the 100 million endorsers check.

“Clients report a huge change in voice availability – just 19 percent said it was exceptionally hard to break through to different networks versus 34 percent in December,” the report included.