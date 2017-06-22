89 villages were affected due to the recent flash flood triggered by incessant downpour in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 22: Altogether 7,662 families of 89 villages were affected due to the recent flash flood triggered by incessant downpour across the state, the initial estimation of state disaster management authority.

According to report, as many as 211 dwelling huts were severely damaged while 287 dwelling huts were party damaged by the flood water.

Altogether 193 camps were opened to provide shelters to the flood affected people across the state and 12 relief camps are still opened.

In the recent flood, West Tripura district and Khowai district have suffered maximum damaged.

In Khowai district alone, as many as 37 villages were affected due to flood and added, “Actual cost of damage could be ascertained only after compiling report to be submitted by concerned departments like PWD, Agriculture and DM offices.