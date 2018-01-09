8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship: Players now happy with proper facilities

Imphal (Manipur), Jan 9: Players, who are participating in the 8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (B Division), have been provided better facilities in their accommodation after the players had complained initially over the lack of basic facilities.

This changeabout came after ANI reported the story and made the problems of the athletes heard.

The players are now getting heaters, proper blankets and mattresses to sleep on. Their rooms have been turned into well-furnished and toilets are now being kept spick and span. They are now happy and have thanked the authorities for looking into their problems.

ANI had, on January 7, reported that the players, who arrived in Imphal to participate in the hockey tournament complained of inadequate facilities provided to them by the sports authorities.

The players lamented they were not being provided with blankets, adequate food or proper toilet facilities.

Carappa, a player from Bangalore, had said, “It is very cold here. We need thick blankets and hot water to take bath. Players are getting sick due to this. Earlier, when we had played other nationals, we had all the facilities.”

“It is difficult to play in such conditions. We expect from the authorities to make all the arrangements to be a little more comfortable,” he added.

Elana Norman”>Elana Norman, the CEO of Hockey India, had assured the players earlier that the authorities would look into the matter and would rectify the problems.

Norman said, “We have done the assessment and there are some areas of improvement required which is being addressed by the organising committee and state officials. We have been assured that it will be rectified.”

However, Praveen Singh, Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Director, said that the players had some confusion initially regarding the facilities and the matter was sorted.

He said, “When players arrived they saw unused areas in the hostel and assumed those are for their use. Things were sorted when they saw the designated rooms. We have provided heaters, blankets, carpets, and mattresses. They’re comfortable now.”

