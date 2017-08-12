8th Kerala Queer Pride to take place at Kochi on Saturday

Kochi/August 12: The 8th Kerala Queer Pride March will begin today at 3 pm today. Actress Rima Kallingal along with Sheethal Shyam, a prominent trans rights activist, is the Chief guest for the LGBTIQ pride event at Kochi.

The Pride march would take the route via Shanmukham Road, towards Law College-Maharajas college till the Gandhi Square near Rajendra Maidaan and returns to Maharajas college auditorium from there. Kerala Queer Pride march commenced as social response post after the Delhi High Court verdict on IPC 377 in 2009.

The fest serves as a social platform for the sexual minorities in the state and their allies to gather and demand their rights in the public to bring forward cultural representations and political discourses pertaining to Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.

It brings inspiration for all of us that the Kerala state Transgender policy serves a purpose in terms of discussions with various government departments and sustain the momentum regarding the human rights of the queer persons and bringing slight visibility to gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and intersex individuals’ lively concerns in Kerala.

According to the reports, Transgender bodies are also beautiful, male bodies are also beautiful, one must be able to see the beauty of all bodies,” said Sheethal Shyam, a prominent trans rights activist.

The problem in our society is that we are talking only about the gender identities and related issues in our prime education system. This led to a sexual minorities being at the receiving end of hate, bullying and rape. We all are rejected by our families and society, and forcing us to begging and do sex work, changes can be brought in our own attitude.