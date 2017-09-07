5 died after roof of a bus stand collapses in Somanur in Coimbatore

9 died after roof of a bus stand collapses in Somanur in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore/Tamil Nadu, September 7: In a tragic incident five people died and three were trapped in a building collapse. The roof of a bus stand in Somanur in Coimbatore has collapsed. Rescue operations are underway.

