5 died after roof of a bus stand collapses in Somanur in Coimbatore
Coimbatore/Tamil Nadu, September 7: In a tragic incident five people died and three were trapped in a building collapse. The roof of a bus stand in Somanur in Coimbatore has collapsed. Rescue operations are underway.
#UPDATE: Total 9 dead in the bus stand roof collapse incident in Coimbatore’s Somanur, rescue operations underway. #TamilNadu
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Roof of a bus stand in Coimbatore’s Somanur collapses, two dead and three still trapped, rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/K7W3ufkXSC
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017
Tags: #Somanur, bustandcollapses