Here are 9 essential hacks you must follow to keep Cyber threats at bay!

The advanced technology is changing the way we used to live earlier. It has made our existence so easy, convenient and keep everything so organized that we don’t feel tensed about anything; be it our finances, work, records or a lifestyle need. Presently, we are deeply reliant on these technologies and cannot even imagine our lives without it. But, how tried and true these technologies are when the cybercrime is so much prevalent?

At a time when cyber threats are rising constantly and a number of cases are getting registered with each passing day, taking some prevention for security has become the need of the hour. Well, here are some very quick and easy ways to help you out. By practicing these instructions and cyber security habits, we can be very successful at keeping cyber threats at bay.

Just remember that the way we have been taught to be wary of taking anything from a stranger, especially a food item in real life, we should treat suspicious content, web pages, links and other cyber-morsels in the same way. Here are nine simple steps or habits you must take to prevent the threats to your data and online accounts.

Don’t click on links if you aren’t sure about it

Always remember it. The most usual way, the users get hacked is from phishing attacks these days. The e-mails from your favorite retailer in your inbox might appear real or decent one but once you click on the link, you may become a prey of a hacker’s infected web page like a fly alighting on a spider’s web. So, as prevention, never click on links you aren’t sure about.

Likewise, also don’t use USB devices claiming to charge your phone or other devices. They can be very harmful and full of malware that can pull your information from your phone.

Authentication and strong passwords are highly recommended

Those two-factor verifications like a password and SMS, isn’t made to make things complicated but to save your data. So always opt for those security measures even though if you aren’t asked for. Moreover, go to account settings and explore various ways to secure your accounts through all ways possible. If not, ensure that you don’t reuse passwords or any simple secret code like your name. For instance, think of an essential unforgettable password, like ’iLoveCOKE!’ and subsequently add letters or characters to the start or at the end of the secret code to match up to a given site, e.g. ‘FBiLoveCOKE!’ for Facebook.

Update all the time

Always update your operating system and applications. It is something that you should never disregard. Keep looking for an update for the applications that you frequently use, especially security products. In the meantime, you should also uninstall unused or old programs that you don’t require any longer. The same applies for all Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Remember, attackers are so refined these days that we cannot rest on customary security software to spot and remediate bullying. It is similar to ingesting poison and then trying to take it out from a body.

Always keep you devices lock

Resilience is a key when it comes to cybersecurity. So always use offered security features including PINs, passwords and biometric authentication to guard devices from cyber thieves. Remember, that bit of extra effort can shield the sensitive information on your device. Features like auto lock, iPhone’s automatic encryption, enabling remote tracking and remote wiping can save your device anytime even if you lose it.

Use alternative email ids for lesser important websites

An email address is free and easy, thus always create one for sites that aren’t that significant but require registration, like shopping site. These email addresses might be sold or stolen if the firm they’re listed with gets hacked, but then you can create another.

Backup is mandatory to prevent threats

Effective ransomware attacks might steal or destroy data on your computer. So always keep a backup. Earlier, we used to keep backups of crucial documents, pictures, and other material on floppy disks, CDs and other storage media. But, enhanced PC resilience has led to end this practice. However, new cybersecurity threats necessitate this level of security again.

Say a big NO to Public Wi-Fi

Hackers can take hold of sensitive password info for banking, email or shopping directed on a public Wi-Fi, although your browser displays the traditional key icon signifying security. So avoid using Wi-Fi hotspots in hotels, airports and Internet cafés, that don’t involve passwords. Besides, also make sure that your own Wi-Fi network is protected. Still, if you need to use a public Wi-Fi, ensure you use a VPN tool.

Measures for social networking sites

Always be cautious about what you post online or on social networking sites. Assume that whatever you post is unrestricted and anyone in the creation can see it. So be careful before you share any info. Do you want everybody to know you’re away from your home these days? Think about it.

Assume you’re under attack or being monitored

Any data shared online can be compromised, whether it’s an Internet café or your work PC. Always think that you’re being watched. Thus, always be careful while sharing those important bank details online. Cyber cafes usually have malware installed by third parties. And your workplace network could be compromised anytime. Thus, avoid using your personal accounts on such devices.

I hope all these suggestions will help you play it safe. It is always good to have a little healthy distrust as it will lessen the risk of infection and data loss. Principally, remember that cybersecurity is following these tips with using correct technology to avoid attacks before they occur. So, do not delay any further and use these hacks to keep your data and system protected. If you exercise these regular preventions, cybersecurity can be simple, effective and above all, safe.