9 including four policemen injured after IED hits patrol van in Northwest Pakistan

September 26, 2016 | By :

Peshawar, September 26: At least nine persons, including four policemen, were injured on Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit a patrolling van in Pakistan’s restive northwest region.

The incident occurred in Sarokalley area of Charsadda district, reports news18.com.

 Police said the mobile van of Sarokalley police station was on routine patrolling when it was targeted with remote controlled IED near Masal Khan village in Shabqadar tehsil.

Four policemen and five civilians have been injured in the incident, police said, adding that a probe has been launched into the matter.

