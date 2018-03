9 injured in gas explosion in French city of Dijon

Paris,Sept16:An explosion has occurred in the French city of Dijon, according to local media reports. At least nine people have reportedly been injured. The blast was caused by gas, according to the local government office.

M6Info and France 3 TV cited nine injuries in the blast, which occurred on Rue Pierre Palliot, near a train station.

LCI reported 10 victims, seven of which have been evacuated. An eighth has reportedly been located, and two others are still trapped under rubble.

Emergency services arrived at the site of explosion in #Dijon city center pic.twitter.com/sPMHeqSmmx — ÇapaMagENG (@CapaMagENG) September 16, 2016