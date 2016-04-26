The rise in credit card outstandings in itself is not so much of a worry as much as two accompanying factors.

First, industrial credit  or loans made to businesses or corporations  is not keeping pace and history shows that it usually comes ahead of personal credit growth. Moreover, debit card spends, which often keep pace  suggesting increasing consumer spending propensityare actually declining.

The combination of these factors signal growing indebtedness amongst Indian consumers and borrowers, State Bank of Indias Chief Economic Advisor Dr. Saumya Kanti Ghosh told me on my weekly Policy Watch show on Rajya Sabha TV this week.

Ghosh said they studied the relation between credit allocated to industry and personal loans over the last 10 years. This clearly showed that industry credit growth leads to personal credit growth and not the other way round, he said.

Here are nine reasons why this trend might be of concern, according to Ghosh and his team of economists.