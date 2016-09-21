90-Year-Old widow, who is a Cancer patient, has been Raped in Kerala

Kollam, Kerala, Sep 21: In a shocking incident, a 90-year-old widow, who is a cancer patient, has been raped here  by a man who was armed with a knife, police said on Wednesday.

The woman too told the media that the crime was committed by Vijayakumar alias Babu, who is her neighbour.

“The accused entered my house through the back door. This can be done only by someone who knows the house well,” she said.

“I pleaded with him not to harm me but he did not listen… I want the police to arrest the accused,” she said.

The crime took place on the night of Thiruvonam but became public knowledge only on Wednesday. The police team led by Kadakkal CI are on the lookout for Vijayakumar.

The Human Rights Commission also has registered a Suo Motu case in the incident. The commission has asked the Kollam SP to submit the report within one week. The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

