900 cylinders explode in fire accident at HP godown in Chintamani ,Kolar

Bengaluru, Dec 26 At least 900 LPG cylinders exploded in a fire accident that took place in front of a HP godown near Chintamani in Kolar District in the early hours of today.
Panic prevailed following the massive blast as cylinders continued to explode for more than two hours.
No casualty reported.
Police said that the pieces of cylinder had also fallen on a neighbouring school building.
Six fire fighters were pressed into service to extinguish the fire.

