90percent of the new appointments for law officers in Yogi govt in UP are upper caste

Lucknow,July24:In India,Brahmins who make less than 5% of the total population of India and maybe around 10% in Uttar Pradesh were given almost 50% of the positions in law officers.

Over 90% of the new appointments for law officers are from the so-called upper castes. A total of 282 law officers, constituting over 90% of the new appointees, belong to castes like Brahmins, Thakurs, Bhumihars, Kayasthas and Vaishyas.

Out of 75 district superintendents of police, there are 13 Thakurs, 20 Brahmans, one Kayastha, one Bhumihar, one Vaishya, and six other upper castes. This makes it 42 general caste SPs.

After appointing so-called upper castes in top positions in police, next on BJP/RSS’s agenda was law officers. On 7th July, Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh appointed 312 law officers but out of these 152 were just only Brahmins.

Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were also ignored by BJP/RSS government of Uttar Pradesh. OBCs community, which is around 45% of the state population, was sidelined along with SCs and STs. Only 16 lawyers were from OBCs, which is less than the 5% of the total new appointments.

BJP/RSS government which came to power in Uttar Pradesh with the promise of Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, has proven wrong as the government’s motive seems progress of Brahmins and so-called upper castes while ignoring and killing so-called lower castes, OBCs and minority communities.

BJP/RSS government is following the policy of – Sab Ka Sath But Only Brahmino Ka Vikas! And is fooling Dalits and minority communities with the false promises only.

