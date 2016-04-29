First Look: ‘Fierceful’ Anushka shows her ‘power’ in ‘Sultan’

New Delhi, April 29:: Anushka Sharma has today unwrapped her first look from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sultan.’ The 27-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle to share the snap, captioning it as, “Here’s presenting #AARFA @SultanTheMovie.”

The picture shows an angry Anushka, knocking out her male opponent down in the akhara. The ‘NH10’ actress will be playing ‘Haryana Ki Sherni’ Aarfa in the Ali Abbas Zafar directed movie. Anushka, who has undergone training to learn dhobi pachad for her role, proved herself to be the best, after the makers rejected many other heroines to play the leading lady. ‘Sultan,’ slated to be released this Eid, is almost on the verge of wrap up. Currently, Salman is shooting in Uttar Pradesh for the film.