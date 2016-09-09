94 year old elected sarpanch ,Gangubai Bhambure,of Pune village says bring it on

Most women aged in their nineties would be happy to sit at home and spend time with grandchildren, but not Gangubai Bhambure. Instead, the 93-year-old woman will be heading the affairs of the gram panchayat in her village in Pune.

Ms Bhambure has created history by becoming perhaps the oldest sarpanch in the country after she was elected unopposed in Dhore Bhamburwadi gram panchayat in Khed taluka of Pune district.

As she was the only candidate who filed her nomination, all nine members of the Bhamburwadi gram panchayat body supported her unanimously. The post of sarpanch was reserved for women.

Bhamburwadi is a village with a population of 2,000. The gram panchyat consists of three villages — Jarewadi, Dhorewadi and Bhamburwadi — with three members from each village as its members.

After she was elected as the sarpanch, the villagers took out a procession in Ms Bhambure’s honour. In October last year, she was elected as a member of the gram panchayat after she defeated her 31-year-old rival, Sunita Bhambure, who is nearly four generations younger to her. The nonagenarian had polled 863 votes, whereas her rival received 510 votes.

The fact that Ms Bhambure is illiterate has not deterred people from electing her. Born on December 22, 1924, she is still going strong in her nineties, with her eyesight intact and physique sturdy enough to conduct rounds of the village every day.

Even though she is uneducated, she has intelligence and a good memory. She also has close relations with all the residents of the village. That’s why people elected her unopposed as the sarpanch,” said her grandson, Bharat Bhambure.

In the pink of health, Gangubai, who could be the oldest sarpanch in the country, can’t wait to get cracking on improving the lives of the 2000 people who live in Bhamburwadi village.

The Indian Express reported today that her immediate priorities are getting water from a nearby canal by constructing a pipeline, developing a proper drainage system, building good roads, and ensuring that there are enough toilets.

“I will not disappoint them… I can walk like a youngster and talk like a teacher,”Gangubai told the newspaper, while inspecting the village in the afternoon on Wednesday. “Nothing affects me, rain or sun.”

“Now it’s time to work. I have to do something for my people, otherwise it’s no use becoming a sarpanch just for the sake of it,” she said.

While village panchayats in India have traditionally been male-dominated, the law requires that 33 percent of its representatives are women, and this quota could soon be raised to 50 percent. In recent years, however, women have made huge inroadsinto these local decision making bodies, including the election of the first female MBA graduate as a sarpanch in Rajasthan.

The Asian Age reported today that Gangubai was elected unopposed as she was the only candidate to stand for the post of the village head of the Bhamburwadi gram panchayat, a position which is reserved for women. Last year, however, she beat the 31-year-old female candidate who ran against her for the position of a member of the panchayat. It is members of the panchayat who then elect the sarpanch.

Media reports said that Gangubai is going strong in her nineties, with a strong physique and her eyesight intact. She wakes up at 5 am, does household chores, and conducts rounds of the village, every day.

Gangubai, who lost her husband 10 year ago, told The Indian Express that she makes her own decisions, and even has disagreements with her children (fours sons and a daughter). She even revealed the secret of her fitness: “Eat less and live longer — that’s my secret of life.”

The newly elected sarpanch, who can read but can’t write, is planning to send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the pipeline which is needed to irrigate around 1,000 hectares of land.

“PM Modi is like my son. My oldest son is 66 years old and I am told the PM is around the same age… I am sure he will pay heed to the voices of farmers,” she toldthe newspaper.

Gangubai said that she wouldn’t mind if Modi visited her and the village.