94-year-old grandma from Australia keeps fit by 10 gym classes every week

Sydney, Jan 18:People across the world must surely have included becoming fit and exercising regularly in their new year’s resolutions for 2017 but even as almost a month has passed most are struggling to get out of bed on a winter morning to start our hectic days with a work out.

But even as young people can’t seem to get started with their fitness regime, a 94-year-old grandma from Australia is putting everyone to shame as she attends 10 gym classes every week. While she is more enthusiastic about fitness than most of us, she does take a break on Thursdays, since that’s when she does some intense Zumba.

Not only does the gym junkie averse to the idea of sitting around and doing nothing, she always looks forward to meeting new people at the gym and also jokes that she likes hugging the men.

Edna Shepherd has won accolades from local administration and even as she is 94, Edna has no plans to give up on her active lifestyle.