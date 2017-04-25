95percent of India lives in Malaria endemic areas on World Malaria Day 2017

Image via WHO

Though experts suggest a major decline in global reported cases of malaria since 2000, it still poses threat to close to half of the population of the world. “World Malaria Day offers an annual opportunity to highlight advances in malaria control and to commit to continued investment and action to accelerate progress against this deadly disease. To achieve the targets of the “Global technical strategy” annual investment for malaria control will need to triple from current levels, reaching US $8.7 billion annually by 2030,” WHO International, official Malaria Campaign page.

WHO recently announced three African countries to pilot the first ever anti-malaria vaccine called RTS,S.

National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme suggests 95% of country’s population to be living in “malaria endemic areas”. In the year 2014 India reported 1.10 million cases of malaria and 561 deaths. Prevention is the best cure, this hold true for all ailments and diseases. In order to fight the monster one must know it in totality. We join hands in the fight against malaria and feel the utmost necessity to share some of the basic facts about this endemic, mosquito-borne disease.

1. Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites.

2. These parasites are spread through the bites of infected Anopheles mosquitoes.

3. There are 5 parasites that can cause malaria in humans.

4. Plasmodium falciparum is the deadliest of all malaria parasites.

5. Children under the age of 5 and pregnant women are most susceptible to the disease.

6. More than 70% or two thirds of total malaria deaths constitute children under 5.

7. Early diagnosis followed by speedy treatment is of the utmost significance.