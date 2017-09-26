98-year-old Raj Kumar Vaishya clears MA economics exam from Nalanda Open University, bags second division

Patna/Bihar, September 26: A 98-year-old man has passed the Master of Arts economics examination from Patna’s Nalanda Open University with second division. Raj Kumar Vaishya who graduated in 1938 expressed his delight on Tuesday at this achievement. According to reliable sources, Raj Kumar Vaishya said that “Finally, I have fulfilled my long cherished dream. Now I am a postgraduate. I decided to prove two years ago that even at this age, one can fulfill their dreams and achieve anything.”

Raj Kumar Vaishya was repeatedly saying that “I want to tell them not to get upset and depressed. There will always be oppotunities for those who believe in themselves. ” Raj Kumar Vaishya further mentioned that it was very difficult to wake up early in the morning to prepare for the exams. According to sources, Raj Kumar Vaishya had a strong will to get a postgraduate degree that he sat for a three-hour Master of Arts first year examination in 2016 and final year exam in 2017 along with students younger than his grandchildren. Raj Kumar Vaishya wrote the exam in English and used approximately two dozen sheets in each exam.

Raj Kumar Vaishya was acknowledged earlier in 2017 by the Limca Book of Records as the oldest man to apply for a postgraduate degree. Raj Kumar Vaishya who joined the course in 2015 said that he has no plans to pursue a PhD. Raj Kumar vaishya who retired from a private firm in Jharkhand in 1980 after working for three decades remembered that he wanted to study economics in to understand the problems faced by the people and the society in the country.

According to media reports, Raj Kumar Vaishya said that “The idea was not to get a degree but to study economics.” Raj Kumar Vaishya was born on April 1, 1920 at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. He completed his graduation from Agra University in 1938 and pursued a degree in law in 1940. But he could not take a postgraduate degree due to the family responsibilities. So, Raj Kumar Vaishya decided to take a postgraduate degree in economics. Raj Kumar Vaishya lives with his son Santosh Kumar in Rajendra Nagar Colony, a society in Patna.