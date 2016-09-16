A 19-year-old boy shot a young girl dead, attempts suicide near Ponda town in Goa

Panaji, September 16: A 19-year-old boy allegedly shot a young girl dead before attempting suicide by turning the gun on himself near Ponda town in Goa, police said on Friday.

Nikhil Kumar, hailing from Jharkhand and currently living in Loutolim village, shot Sujata Naik (19) dead and then tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the stomach last evening at the deceased’s home in Madkai village, Ponda police said, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The boy entered the girl’s house where some female family members, including her mother, were present. The girl’s father was not in the house at the time of the incident.

Kumar was carrying a revolver owned by his father, who works as a security guard in a private company.

After shooting the girl twice, once in her chest, the boy then turned the gun on to himself and pulled the trigger in his abdomen, police said.

The girl was pursuing a graduate course from a government college at Khandola, about 20 km from Ponda town.

The boy is admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji, police said, adding that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing.