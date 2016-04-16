A big boost to start-ups

Indian School of Business and Singapore Management University on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to “develop new thinking and practices in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship” as well as to design new joint programmes.

Helping start-ups in both India and Singapore in multiple ways will be a focus. In terms of areas of operation, the MoU would look at technology, pharma and healthcare start-ups.

Connecting investors

Speaking to presspersons here, after the signing of MoU, ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said that besides advice the hand-holding could be connecting the enterprises to investors.

SMU president Arnoud De Meyer said the MoU would contribute to business modelling and helping start-ups scale-up.

Under the collaboration, the institutions would explore possibility of offering joint executive education programmes.

Such programmes are to be co-designed and developed in specific areas of interest to the institutions and companies co-located in Singapore and India.

Research assistance

The MoU would consider opportunities for faculty, post-doctoral and doctoral students to organise and attend research workshops and seminars on topics of joint interest, and provide research assistance on projects in research centres at both institutions.

Besides the ISB Dean, SMU president Sanjay Kallapur, Chair, Faculty Performance Management of ISB and Dean and Professor of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at SMU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business Gerard George signed the MoU.