A day after Aiyar’s suspension, Rahul, says Congress respects PM’s chair

Chhota Udaipur (Gujarat), December 8 : A day after Congress suspended senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for making derogatory remark against PM Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party respects the chair of Prime Minister.

“Therefore strict actions have been taken against Mani Shankar Aiyar,” he said.

Addressing a public rally here, the senior Congress leader said, “the Congress respects the position held by the Prime Minister of India and by using the wrong words, nobody from the party can speak against him. Prime Minister Modi can say anything about us”.

However, continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul added that the BJP has no manifesto prepared for the welfare of Gujarat.

“What BJP wants to do for you, they have not given you yet. The Manifesto has not been prepared. Whereas, Congress party within 10 days of winning the elections will make a policy for farmer loan waiver,” he asserted.

Rahul said the party is going to win the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Rahul today kick started the second phase of campaigning for Gujarat Assembly elections.

The first phase of campaigning ended yesterday evening wherein BJP and Congress had launched no-holds-barred attacks on each other.

The two-phase Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18. (with inputs from ANI)