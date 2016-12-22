A day after Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, Modi taunts ‘young leader’s earthquake’

Varanasi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, where he is expected to flag off some projects.

Highlights of his speech. The PM is speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre in Varanasi.

— Arts and culture have a paramount place in our society.

— Today so many development works will be inaugurated during my Varanasi visit.

— We thought, why not have a cancer research institute here itself. Why should patients from here have to travel far for cancer treatment.

— I am thankful to Banaras Hindu University for providing land for the construction of Cancer centre.

— The role of technology in medical science is increasing and we are moving towards providing best medical facilities in India.

— Indian doctors have distinguished themselves at the world stage.

— Need of the hour is to provide quality and affordable healthcare to the people of India especially the poor.

— Notes ban is a big cleanliness drive. People are supporting our drive.

— But the opposition is siding with corruption.

— I had never thought some political leaders would have the audacity to stand with the corrupt.

— Ex-PM’s image clean, but several scams in his tenure.

— PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi: Now that their young leader has spoken, we have seen what the ”earthquake” is all about.

— Pak gives cover fire to terrorists, opposition covering the corrupt.

— Notes ban move is like a big cleanliness drive.

— When they say large parts of India did not get access to education, whose report card are they giving?

— I urge the youth to move towards online banking. Your mobile phones can be your banks and wallets.