A day after release, FIR against ‘Pad Man’ | Writer claims movie is plagiarised

A day after Akshay Kumar starring, Twinkle Khanna’s maiden project hit the theatres with a boom, grabbing positive reviews from critics and audience, a budding writer Ripu Daman Jaiswal alleges the movie makers of lifting scenes of the movie from his script, also filing an FIR against Akshay Kumar.

Jaiswal claim he had sent his script to Dharma production, earlier and though he was not accepted, his script has been copied. He took to his Facebook account to complain of plagiarism saying, “One and a half years ago, I had written and registered a film based on the works of Arunachalam Muruganantham and Saati biodegradable sanitary pads. Have you heard about them? Yup, Arunachalam Muruganantham is the guy who had made low cost sanitary pads for rural women. I had registered the film on 5th of December 2016 from SCREEN WRITER ASSOCIATION and sent to Ryan Stephan (Karan johar’s production — Creative head) and personally to Vikram Aditya Motwane. And you know what happened? After ten days on 16th of December 2016, I heard the news that Mrs. Twinkle Khanna revealed that her production is making a film based on his life, starring AKSHAY KUMAR.”

“Recently, the PADMAN trailer released, and most of the scenes has been taken from the summary I had sent to MR. Ryan stephan. Yes, they even copied my fictional scenes(Check out the Rakshabandan scene. In real life, Arunachalam Muruganantham has no sister.) I have decided to take this matter to court and fight a battle against the producers of the film,” he added.

Intermission of PadMan. 11 scenes has been copied from my script uptil now and even one of the character. That’s it. I am definitely going to court. — Ripu Daman Jaiswal (@Shivashorcrux) February 9, 2018