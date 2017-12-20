A day before RK Nagar bypoll, Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in Apollo hospital 

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, Dec 20: A day before the RK Nagar bypoll, the TTV Dinakaran faction has released a video on Wednesday of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa at the Apollo hospitals in Chennai, where Jayalalithaa was hospitalised for 75 days before her death.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospitals on September 22 and she was declared dead on December 5, 2016. Many rumours about her mysterious death had gone viral in the media as well as social media. Apparently, most of the rumours blamed Sasikala and her Mannargudi Mafia directly or indirectly.

The video was released by P Vetrivel, a close aide of TTV Dinakaran and one of the disqualified MLAs supporting V K Sasikala faction.

Vetrivel said the video was shot by Sasikala after Jayalalithaa was shifted from critical care unit to her room in Apollo Hospital.

He denied the reports that no one met her and the Enquiry Commission has not summoned them yet but would submit the evidence if the commission asked them to do so.

“It’s false that no one met Jayalalithaa in the hospital; there’s a video proof. We waited for days and released it now as we were left with no option. The Enquiry Commission has not summoned us yet. If it does, we will submit evidence to them,” Vetrivel told the media.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni has stated that the act of releasing the video has breached the election protocol.

Releasing the video, just a day before the RK Nagar bypoll is considered as an attempt to defend the allegations against VK Sasikala and her family that they have a certain role in the mysterious death of Jayalalithaa.

However, the mystery in Jayalalithaa’s death is being investigated by a judicial commission appointed by the Edappadi Palanisami Government.

In the video, a frail Jayalalithaa can be seen on a bed. She has an I-V drip attached to her right hand.

The former AIADMK leader was admitted to the hospital after she complained of chest pain and the mystery of her death had led to the allegations.

The RK Nagar by-polls, necessitated after Jayalalithaa’s death, was earlier scheduled for April 12 but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.

Counting of votes will be held on December 24.

(With agency inputs)