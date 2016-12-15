A developed Balochistan means new Pakistan, says Nawaz Sharif

Quetta, December 15: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said a developed Balochistan means a new Pakistan, as the country’s future is closely linked with the development of Balochistan.

He said his government is determined to bring progress to the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Sorab-Hoshab Highway in Turbat, Sharif announced the construction of two more roads, one that would link Hoshab to Bela via Awaran and the other that would connect Panjgur to Prom.

The Turbat-Hoshab-Sorab section of the road has been completed in just over two years.

The Prime Minister criticised some political leaders for creating obstacles in the way of development.

“While our enemies are trying to sabotage our projects, people can now decide for themselves as to who is serving the country and who is just inciting hate and playing with emotions,” the Dawn quoted Sharif, as saying.

Asserting that Pakistan is a cultured nation with great moral values, Sharif said people who ruin norms are responsible for spoiling generations and they are called by history as a disgrace to their ancestors.

He said the quality of life in Balochistan would be transformed after a number of development projects in the province get completed and it would also contribute to improving infrastructure in the region.

Sharif said the development of Balochistan is the right of the Baloch people.

The Prime Minister said job opportunities would be generated by the road network in Makran which would connect Gwadar port with China.

“This will help fight poverty and unemployment in the province,” he said.

Praising both workers and personnel of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) who lost their lives during the construction of the Turbat-Hoshab-Sorab road, Sharif said that their sacrifices would be remembered forever. (ANI)