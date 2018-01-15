A dozen injured in Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapse

January 15, 2018 | By : Web Desk
Jakarta, January 15: About a dozen people were injured when the floor of  Indonesia Stock Exchange collapsed on Monday. According to reports, the walkway at Tower 2 of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed after 12 pm.

The images and videos circulating on the Social Media from the accident site shows mangled metal structures and debris; people are seen running away from the building premises.

The building located at Indonesia’s hub of business activities, near a Starbucks cafe had people thronging near it during the time of accident.

ABC’s Indonesia correspondent Adam Harvey who was just 50 meters away from the building during the accident and witnessed the mishap, shared the news via Twitter.


The rescue activities are progressing in full wing in the area and the casualty is likely to increase.

