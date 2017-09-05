A great soul: Gautam Gambhir pays for educating children of martyred brave hearts

New Delhi, September 5: Every Indian has gratitude towards the heroes at the border, without them it is quite impossible that we could roam about peacefully in our own land.

Gautam Gambhir, Indian cricketer, has always expressed his concerns for the Indian Armed Forces. Gautam on Tuesday was sorrowful seeing the tears running through the cheeks of a little girl whose father, been assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police, was martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir’s Anantnag, says media reports.

Zohra,plz don’t let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid. pic.twitter.com/rHTIH1XbLS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Soon the cricketer tweeted that he would pay for the education of the girl, “Zohra,I can’t put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I’ll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime. Zohra,plz don’t let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid.”

Zohra,I can’t put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I’ll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia pic.twitter.com/XKINUKLD6x — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Gambhir had earlier this year announced that, through his foundation (Gautam Gambhir Foundation), he would pay for educating children of 25 CRPF personnel martyred in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s south Sukma, says media reports.

During an Indian Premier League match against Rising Pune Supergiant, Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders team had sported black arm bands as a tribute to the martyred CRPF men. According to media reports, the cricketer said that it was not easy to focus on the match after the Chhattisgarh incident.

As per media reports, Gambhir won’t let anyone to remain hungry. Last month he had launched a campaign to feed the poor and hungry free of cost at West Patel Nagar in New Delhi.