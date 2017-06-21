A K Antony, the Presidential candidate of Indian National Congress against NDA’s Kovind?

New Delhi, June 21: The Indian National Congress is planning to make Former Defense Minister A K Atony as the Presidential candidate against NDA’s Presidential Candidate Ramnath Kovind. Reportedly, the Congress party has discussed the matter with the CPM. A K Antony does not have any noticeable opposition and he is a person with great public acceptance even among the opposition parties. But the only hindrance to this move of Congress party is Anthony’s willingness to contest in the Presidential elections. If A K Antony is contesting in the election, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal would be supporting him.

Moreover, A K Antony is a very strong contestant against Ram Nath Kovind who could stage a tight competition and is capable of winning. This is the calculation of the left and congress centres. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that even though Ram Nath Kovind is a Dalit candidate, he is a politician with RSS agenda. Opposition parties, including the CPI (M) and Congress, have opined that NDA did not strive to place an equally accepted candidate for the presidential post. The Opposition has never discussed the matter with the opposition.

NDA has revealed the name of the candidate only when it announced the candidate. Opposition parties have decided not to accept this. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the announcement of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate itself is an agenda for the RSS. The Shiv Sena has also accused the BJP of taking a unilateral stand on the candidate selection.