APJ Abdul Kalam stands for ‘anything is possible with just attitude, karma’: Venkaiah Naidu

Rameswaram/Tamil Nadu, July 27: National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Vice presidential candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam stands for ‘Anything is Possible with Just Attitude and Karma’.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Memorial.

Naidu said that Abdul Kalam was more a saint than a scientist and he attained sainthood by the way he lived.

He said, “In my view, Dr Kalam was more a saint than a renowned scientist. The saint in him made the scientist he was. Like a saint, Dr Kalam was detached from the ordinary callings of life and was always driven by the single-minded pursuit of the cause of our country and the people.” He said that the former president lived like a true ‘karma yogi’.

Naidu further said that after Mahatma Gandhi, it was Dr Kalam who influenced the countrymen in such a great measure by igniting the minds of the millions and giving them the wings of fire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Memorial at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram today.

The inauguration took place on the occasion of the second death anniversary of the former president. The prime minister also unveiled a statue of Dr Kalam, offered floral tribute at his memorial and interacted with his family members.

Naidu then hoisted the national flag at the memorial designed and built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He also flagged off the ‘Kalam Sandesh Vahini’, an exhibition bus which would travel across the country before reaching the Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 15, the birth anniversary of the former president. (ANI)