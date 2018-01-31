A ‘passenger’ attracts one and all with its charm | But Airlines deny boarding pass

January 31, 2018 | By :
Photo credit: Jet Set

Jan 31: The people who reached Newark International Airport to board the flight was in for a surprise. On the waiting area was a passenger who grabbed the attention of one an all for its beauty – a peacock.

But unfortunately the peacock was reportedly denied a seat aboard a United Airlines flight though it was booked for it.

Photo posted by Jet Set on their Facebook page.

The Jet Set, a travel-focused television show based in Washington, posted the photo on Facebook of the bird, saying that the “emotional support peacock” had been denied boarding on a flight at Newark International Airport. On their FB page a video of the arrival of the bird is also posted.

United Airlines confirmed that the exotic animal was barred from the plane on Saturday because it “did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size.”

“We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” a spokeswoman for the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

United Airlines did not identify the bird’s owner, citing privacy policies.

