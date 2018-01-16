“A plan was being made to kill me in an encounter”, says VHP president Pravin Togadia

Jaipur/Rajasthan, Jan 16: Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Pravin Togadia moved to tears in front of media persons and cameras, a day after he went ‘missing’ and was found in an unconscious state.

Pravin Togadia claimed in a press conference on Tuesday that efforts are on to make him silent.

He added that he fled from his office after he got reports that a plan was being hatched to kill him in an encounter. “I am being targeted for a decade-old case. Rajasthan Police team came to arrest me. Someone told me a plan was being made to kill me in an encounter,” he said.

“There have been attempts to throttle my voice, silence me. Ram Mandir, a law on cow slaughter and welfare schemes for farmers are the issues that I have spoken about. These are attempts to silence my voice,” he said.

Togadia’s remark came a day after he had reportedly gone missing and was later found admitted to a hospital here.

“I am being targeted for a decade old case; there is an attempt to suppress my voice,” he said while interacting with media.

He said that someone might be trying to get him killed in a fake encounter.

“Rajasthan Police team came to arrest me. When I was offering Pooja last morning, one person entered my office and said that I will be killed in the encounter,” he added.

When asked who was planning to attack him, he refrained from blaming anyone and said that he will openly talk about the names with evidence.

Earlier on Monday, Togadia, who was traced to Chandramani Hospital in Shahibuag area here, was detected with low blood sugar.

Lack of knowledge regarding Togadia’s whereabouts created a ruckus in the state, as VHP workers laid a siege to the Sola police station, shouted slogans, and blocked traffic on main Sarkehj- Gandhinagar highway.

Meanwhile, Sola police station inspector J S Patel said “Rajasthan police today sought our help to execute the warrant against Pravin Togadia, as his residence falls in our area. The warrant, related to section 188 of the IPC, was issued by a sessions court in Gangapur. We took the Rajasthan Police to Togadia’s residence but he was not found there”.

Patel had also refuted allegations of Togadia being abducted by the police.

On a related note, the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court earlier in January had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Togadia and 38 others, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Daskroi (Ahmedabad), Babu Jamnadas Patel, in a 1996 attempt to murder case.

With inputs from ANI.