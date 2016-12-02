A police constable shot by colleague, dies in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Dec 2 : A police constable who was fired at by another constable with his service revolver on Thursday night, died of the bullet injuries in a local hospital on Friday morning.

The shooting took place under Kavi Nagar police station area of the town.

The police said Sukhbir Singh, a constable who was deputed for patrolling, was on duty. On Thursday night, he was patrolling near Steel Market in Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area.

Another constable posted at the Steel Market police post fired at him while discussing something near a tea kiosk. The assailant was identified as constable Umesh Yadav.

As the policemen at the police post heard the shot, they rushed to the spot and took the injured constable to the nearby Sarvodaya Hospital. He was later shifted to a multi-specialty Yashoda Hospital.

While undergoing surgery, Sukhbir Singh died.

His body was sent to his parental place in Etah district for cremation.

Umesh Yadav has since been missing, with his service revolver.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the constable, but he is still at large. An FIR registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) has now been converted into one under Section 302 (murder),” said Superintendent of Police (City) Salman Taj Patil.