A train ride to picturesque location: Sidharth’s New Zealand diaries continue

Christchurch, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra is making the most of his New Zealand trip. The recent addition to his adventurous TranzAlpine train journey, where he not only enjoyed the beautiful landscapes from the farmlands of the Canterbury Plains to the mighty Southern Alps, but also took some driving tips from the driver.

The 31-year-old, who is the brand ambassador of Tourism New Zealand, was excited like a kid to get some first hand experience of what it takes to control the train in one of the most beautiful alpine environments in the world. Amidst this, he managed to get the attention of some his fans too who were keeping an eye on him for selfies and photographs.

“It is very easy to lose your heart to these serene views as the journey begins. It indeed is one of the most peaceful and relaxing train experiences. I am convinced to tell my director to shoot a song on this TranzAlpine,” said the actor.

The TranzAlpine runs daily, departing from Christchurch in the morning. The journey passes through the farmlands of the Canterbury Plains along with thrilling vistas over deep gorges as you travel alongside the ice-fed Waimakariri River.

The train ride traverses the mighty Southern Alps and gives a delightful view to all the passengers.

He later went on to visit Canterbury Museum, that was first established in the Provincial Council Buildings in 1867 featuring geology specimens collected by geologists Dr (later Sir) Julius von Haast and Dr Ferdinand Hochstetter.

Earlier during his trip, the 31-year-old was also seen getting some cricket tips from ex Black Cap cricketers Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum.

Talking about his cricket memories, Sidharth said: “It has always been exciting to watch India and New Zealand play. It’s a huge honour to have shared the pitch with Stephen and Brendon! We played at the Hagley Oval, which is one of the most picturesque cricket grounds in the world.”

(The writer’s trip is at the invitation of Tourism New Zealand. Nivedita can be contacted at nivedita.s@ians.in)

–IANS

nv/sug/bg