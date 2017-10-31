Aadhaar, a threat to country’s security, would write to PM, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, October 31: On Compulsory Aadhaar, the BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that it is a threat to the country’s security. He had shared his hope that the Supreme Court will strike it down when the larger Constitution bench at Supreme Court takes up the matter for hearing.

The BJP leader tweeted that, he is planning to write a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon by explaining the threat caused by the compulsory Aadhaar to the nation’s security.

BJP’s Subramanian Swamy said this, a day after the Supreme Court had suggested transferring those petitions challenging the Central Government’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for receiving benefits of various government services and social welfare schemes to a five-judge Constitution bench.

The Supreme court has passed the order as passed by the Supreme Court to a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud. the Court had ordered it while hearing to a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar and its intrusive property violating the right to privacy.

The Supreme Court had also blocked the plea of the West Bengal government against the central government’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits under social welfare schemes.

When Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the government had filed an elaborate affidavit, the Supreme Court bench observed that hearing on the petitions challenging the government’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory may take place during the last week of November. The affidavit refutes all the allegations of extending the linkages to Aadhaar.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said in the court that the government is ready to argue on the functionalities of Aadhaar. If needed it could even set up a constitutional bench to make decisions on the various petitions on Aadhaar.

The Attorney General had also urged the court not to issue any further orders on the same.