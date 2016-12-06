Aadhaar card made mandatory for senior citizen train ticket concessions from April 1st 2017

NewDelhi,Dec6:From 2017 April 1 onwards, reservation of rail tickets for senior citizens will be directly linked to Aadhaar or Unique Identification cards on a mandatory basis for availing concessions at both counter and e-tickets.

According to Railway Ministry’s decision to implement first phase Aadhaar-based ticketing system for senior citizens from January 1 to March 31, 2017, will be on a voluntary basis. But after that the requirement is mandatory.

“The linking of Aadhaar cards with train tickets for senior citizens is a salutary measure designed to streamline the reservation process for people in such a category.”

“This is a most ambitious push to the Aadhaar-based ecosystem in Indian Railways network that would end fraudulent bookings and curb cases of impersonation. In future, all ticket bookings will require an Aadhaar card,” IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director A K Manocha said.

With effect from April 1, 2017, passengers in the senior citizen category will need to carry any of the original documents, including Aadhaar card, for the purpose of identity proof, he said.

During the implementation of the first phase, there will be no change in procedure with regard to the concession to senior citizens in unreserved ticketing.

“It will bring in transparency in rail ticket reservations for senior citizens, making the verification process easy and convenient. It will also prevent misuse of such a facility as ticket collectors can instantly verify the claims of passengers.”

“Our objective is to ensure that only bona fide passengers with legitimate tickets travel in trains and thereby prevent revenue losses to Indian Railways,” he said.

Aadhaar-linked rail reservations for senior citizens is that it will stop touts and unauthorised agents from booking tickets in fake names and then selling these at a higher price.