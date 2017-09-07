Aadhaar card mandatory For booking domestic flight ticket, “no fly list” to be executed from Friday 

New Delhi/India/September 7:Union minister of state for aviation Jayant Sinha will issue the final rules for ” no fly list”on Friday, once executed, one will need to give number of any of the following ID- Aadhaar, driving licence, passport or pan number, for booking a domestic ticket.

According to rules and regulation of the domestic flight, The national no fly will include name of the passengers who were identified as “unruly” by any airline during inquiry. Moreover, the list will also include the names of persons who have been identified as a threat by security agencies.

India is pioneering in having a no fly on the basis of safety as other countries have it on security ground, a DGCA team led by chief BS Bhullar recently had discussions with the global regulators at a meet in Mongolia.

Union minister of state for aviation Jayant Sinha stated that We had received comments on the draft NFL and after much deliberations, the final rules will be issued on Friday,”

Also “We are going to issue a civil aviation requirement (CAR or rule issued by DGCA) where some identity card number will have to be provided. People giving Aadhaar numbers will soon be able to get digital boarding cards, Union minister of state for aviation Jayant Sinha said.