Aadhaar card not mandatory for UGC scholarship

NewDelhi,Sept15:In an official circular, UGC deputy secretary Dr Sunita Siwach said, “Any student who have applied or wishing to apply for scholarship/fellowship shall not be denied benefit thereof due to non availability of Aadhaar card”.

However, the candidates have to get an alternate means of verification of identity and concerned bank account to the satisfaction of the competent authority.

In July 20, the UGC secretary Jaspal S Sandhu sent a letter to all universities and institutes according to which Aadhaar has been made “mandatory for disbursement of all government subsidies, scholarships and fellowships” for the financial year 2016-2017.

The notice also stated that since all scholarships that are disbursed through UGC are not under the DBT mode, it would be switched over to DBT mode for which the requisite data would be filled and verified by the host institution.

The circular asked all UGC scholars/ fellows who do not have Aadhaar card to get themselves enrolled immediately in the Regional Offices of Unique ldentification Authority of India (UIDAI). The applicants who had already submitted the online applications for the year were told to update their application forms.