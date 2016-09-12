Aadhaar cards will be mandatory to book rail tickets soon

New Delhi,Sep 12: Soon, Aadhaar cards will be mandatory to book rail tickets, according to a new IRCTC directive. The move, which is probably one of the biggest of its kind, to push for an Aadhaar card-based ecosystem in India, would eventually force more and more rail commuters to apply for one.

As per recent data, over 96 per cent of Indians already have an Aadhaar Card. The remaining four per cent would likely get one now, IRCTC believes, because, without one, you won’t be able to book a railway ticket. The directive would be effective starting from December, 2016.

According to the directive, Aadhaar Cards would be compulsory for both reserved and unreserved categories. It would be compulsory for both online as well as counter tickets. This essentially means, commuters would require an Aadhaar Card, to book a rail ticket, in all conditions.

The move when effective would create a centralised, well documented and live database of passengers which would then be useful for a number of purposes. For one, handing out concessions would become easier. The Indian Railways roughly provides concessions across over 50 categories. Linking of Aadhaar Cards would ensure fair distribution of concessions in the days to come.

It would further help to keep a check on fraudulent bookings by unauthorised agents. At the same time, the move would make practically every rail passenger eligible to get insurance now. Previously, only those who booked their tickets online were eligible for insurance. The lack of a proper database of people traveling in unreserved coaches, made it extremely difficult to cover every passenger.

Only recently, DigiLocker which, by definition, is a digital locker for all your government documents tied up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to provide digital driving license and vehicle registration that a commuter can then carry around in his/her phone. With Aadhaar Cards being made mandatory for booking rail tickets, the government of India is moving one step closer to making life of commuters hassle free.