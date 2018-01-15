Why is Facial recognition feature of Aadhaar is scary
These tweets narrate how the facial recognition in Aaadhaar going to affect each and every person and can easily breach privacy!
Looks like @India_Stack deleted the tweet, but this is very creepy. pic.twitter.com/O73jQqfuJy
— SG (@shrinivassg) February 3, 2017
This one indicates how the facial recognition could give easy access to anybody to get know the personal details of a person. It’s alarming because the data leak of Aadhaar is not a myth.
The bitter truth is they were planning it early and we were just blindly trusting them
UIDAI planning face recognition? Noticed this today in page 6 https://t.co/064DHKQwCl pic.twitter.com/a9TcgZiUSp
— Anivar Aravind (@anivar) July 31, 2017
Do we need to say more?
Ladies & gentlemen it's becoming clear that there is something fishy happening here. UIDAI has maintained there is nothing wrong with Aadhaar, but I have one single demand tonight ladies & gentlemen.
UIDAI must publicly reveal the EXTENT of this Pakistani infiltration!!!
— Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 15, 2018
Changing policy out of fear?
What a speed? UIDAI announced virtual ID last week, and today it made it useless with Face recognition announcement.
Only possible reason for this tech stack change will be a huge fingeprint and iris data leak of indians.
Consider this as an acknowledgement for that
— Anivar Aravind (@anivar) January 15, 2018