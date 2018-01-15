Why is Facial recognition feature of Aadhaar is scary

These tweets narrate how the facial recognition in Aaadhaar going to affect each and every person and can easily breach privacy!

Looks like @India_Stack deleted the tweet, but this is very creepy. pic.twitter.com/O73jQqfuJy — SG (@shrinivassg) February 3, 2017

This one indicates how the facial recognition could give easy access to anybody to get know the personal details of a person. It’s alarming because the data leak of Aadhaar is not a myth.

The bitter truth is they were planning it early and we were just blindly trusting them

UIDAI planning face recognition? Noticed this today in page 6 https://t.co/064DHKQwCl pic.twitter.com/a9TcgZiUSp — Anivar Aravind (@anivar) July 31, 2017

Do we need to say more?

Ladies & gentlemen it's becoming clear that there is something fishy happening here. UIDAI has maintained there is nothing wrong with Aadhaar, but I have one single demand tonight ladies & gentlemen. UIDAI must publicly reveal the EXTENT of this Pakistani infiltration!!! — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 15, 2018

Changing policy out of fear?