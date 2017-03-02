Aadhaar is a must for booking online train tickets soon

New Delhi, Mar 02: The Indian Railways will soon move towards Aadhaar-based online ticketing system to prevent illegal booking from blocking a bulk of tickets, end illicit bookings and to restrict the cases of impersonation.

As per the early reports, that stated that the Ticket Examiner will carry a terminal machine along with him which will be having all the details of the passengers who are travelling in the train.

The terminal will be used to verify the passenger details by taking the thumb impression and the same will match the details of the passenger stored in the machine.

If the machine fails to identify the thumb impression, then it is clear that the person who is travelling has used a fake identity while doing reservation of the tickets.

Aadhaar number has been made compulsory for senior citizens to avail concessions in train tickets from April 1, 2017.

A 3-month trial run for this is going on.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu unveiled the new business plan for Indian Railways 2017-18 today.

Besides the Aadhaar-based ticket booking, the Indian Railways will move towards cashless ticketing system by installing 6,000 point-of-sale machines and 1,000 automatic ticket vending machines across the country.

An integrated mobile ticketing application will also be launched by May to promote cashless transactions.

“Aadhaar number will be required for one-time registration at the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) ticketing Website. The step is aimed to banish touts from registering with fake identities,” a senior Railway Ministry official said today, adding the Indian Railways is preparing a software for the purpose.

Despite taking many steps, touts corner a bulk of tickets and sell those at much higher prices and this is becoming a serious problem for the Railways.

The new business plan of Indian Railways also forecasts launching of new tourist trains connecting hill stations and increasing passenger comfort and providing pleasurable journey experience through improving facilities and catering service.

With Agency Inputs