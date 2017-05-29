Aadhaar is completely safe, secure and robust: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, May 29: Taking a jibe at the Opposition on the implementation and implication of Aadhaars, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday asserted that Aadhaar is completely safe, secure and robust.

“The poor sections of the people never have any problem with Aadhar Card nor with any implementation about it. I want to dispel all the misconceptions about Aadhaar as Congress keeps complaining about it. Aadhaar is robust, safe, secure and totally accountable,” Prasad told reporters here.

Prasad further added to say that the biometric and demographic data collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) gives a unique identification number to a citizen that is completely safe and there were enough safeguards against the misuse of this data.

Earlier this week, the Union Minister stated that that Supreme Court did not put stay on Aadhaar being linked to many things.

“We are the law-making authority. We are accountable to the people of the country,” he said, adding that Parliament has come up with a law — the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 — in this regard.

“When the law is there, the law will hold the field,” he said, clarifying that in case anything goes wrong in relation to Aadhaar, there is a law to deal with it.

Answering Congress’ charge that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders, including current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when in opposition had opposed the idea of Aadhaar, Prasad said that BJP was against it as personal information of the people was being collected in absence of any law in relation to it.

He also assured the House that “no poor will be denied benefits” of various subsidies and welfare schemes or work for want of Aadhaar.

(ANI)