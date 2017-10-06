Aadhaar mandatory for post office deposits, PPF, NSC and KVP

New Delhi, October 6 : Aadhaar card now mandatory for all post office deposit, PPF , the National savings certificates scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra. while Existing depositors have been given time till December 31, 2017 to provide the 12-digit unique identification number.

According to the reports says that the Ministry of Finance has issued four separate Gazette notifications making Aadhaar mandatory for opening all post office deposit accounts, but the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra deposits.

Source says that notification that dates 29 Th September Provide that where Aadhaar number has not been assigned, the depositor shall submit proof of application of enrolment for Aadhaar,” the notification dated September 29 said.

Some of the existing depositors who have not provided Aadhaar number at the time of application for such deposit “shall submit his Aadhaar number to the post office savings bank or deposit office concerned, on before December 31, 2017.

The government has already made quoting Aadhaar mandatory for bank deposits, obtaining mobile phone and several other utilities to weed out benami deals and blackmoney.

Previous month, it extended the deadline that obtaining Aadhaar for availing government schemes and subsidies by three months to December 31. Earlier, those who did not have Aadhaar were asked to procure it by September 30.

As many as 135 schemes (of 35 ministries) including the free cooking gas (LPG) to poor women, kerosene and fertiliser subsidy, targeted public distribution system (PDS) and MGNREGA will be covered by the extension.

“As a result of the review of welfare schemes covered and to provide the benefits of such schemes to all eligible beneficiaries of the scheme, and also decided to further extend the stipulated date in all such notifications up to December 31, 2017,” an order dated September 26 said.