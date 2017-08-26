AadhaarLeaks: CIA, US’s spy agency accesses Aadhaar details, shocking revelation from WikiLeaks

New Delhi, August 26: The WikiLeaks has revealed that the CIA has accessed the Aadhaar details of the Indian citizens. The WikiLeaks had published a report regarding this on Thursday.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is a spy intelligence service of the United States of America, tasked with gathering, processing, and analyzing national security information from around the world, primarily by using human intelligence (HUMINT).

For enrolling in Aadhaar, the minute and crucial details like finger prints and Iris scan are being collected from each and every citizen.

By using Aadhaar number, the economic and social interactions of the individual can be monitored. As the Supreme Court of India had pronounced its judgment on the Right to Privacy as fundamental Right, such flaws from the government would affect its credibility. And as a result, people would be pulled back from enrolling in Aadhaar.

The Center will have to take immediate action on this data breach if any as it argued in the court defending the Aadhaar scheme as reasonable, proportionate and safe. With the Supreme Court’s recent decision making the Right to Privacy as the Fundamental Right, the Government has to re-ascertain that it is essential to collect the biometric details of the citizens and that they are well protected.

Centre will also have to defend various provisions of the Aadhar Act that have been challenged. Data protection and not sharing it with third parties will continue to be the key points of debate.

Reportedly, the Aadhaar details are being leaked through the US’s cross-Match technologies, which was entitled to create and distribute the Aadhaar cards at the time when it was introduced.

Aadhar’s information was spilled out of the US’s Cross-Match Technologies.

WikiLeaks had also tweeted last week that the CIA is spying and leaking on Aadhar information.

But the UIDAI officials had denied this.

The UIDAI officials said that the report is not factual and the Aadhaar information is quite safe.

The WikiLeaks had raised this significant issue of the CIA leaking Aadhaar, while the debate over whether the infringement of Aadhaar information is a violation of citizens’ privacy is existing as a hot topic among Indians.